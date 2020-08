California Coronavirus Testing Problem Prompts Resignation Of Public Health Official California's public health director has resigned after revelations of an extensive backlog of untested coronavirus test kits. More than a quarter-million tests there are still awaiting processing.

California Coronavirus Testing Problem Prompts Resignation Of Public Health Official Audio will be available later today. California's public health director has resigned after revelations of an extensive backlog of untested coronavirus test kits. More than a quarter-million tests there are still awaiting processing.