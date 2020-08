California And Texas Health Officials On Challenges They Face In Contact Tracing NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with public health officials in California and Texas about the challenges their contact tracers have faced, as they try to control coronavirus spread in their communities.

California And Texas Health Officials On Challenges They Face In Contact Tracing Health California And Texas Health Officials On Challenges They Face In Contact Tracing California And Texas Health Officials On Challenges They Face In Contact Tracing Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with public health officials in California and Texas about the challenges their contact tracers have faced, as they try to control coronavirus spread in their communities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor