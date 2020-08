Floridians Beg The State To Allow Visits To Nursing Homes Florida closed nursing homes to visitors because of the coronavirus, but unlike many states, still hasn't reopened them. Family members are begging the state to allow them to see their loved ones.

Floridians Beg The State To Allow Visits To Nursing Homes

Florida closed nursing homes to visitors because of the coronavirus, but unlike many states, still hasn't reopened them. Family members are begging the state to allow them to see their loved ones.