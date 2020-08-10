Accessibility links
Big Rigged : Planet Money Driving a truck used to mean freedom. Now it means a mountain of debt.
For a long time, being a long haul trucker was a path to a middle class life. But in the last few decades, the trucking business has transformed. It's gotten faster. And cheaper. And...way harder on its workers.

Today on the show — a story about the open road, the chance to be your own boss, and a truckload of debt.

Mentioned in the show: The Secret Life of Groceries by Benjamin Lorr.

Music: "Mr. Graves," "Inner Desert Blues" and Van Go."

