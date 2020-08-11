Bottle Of Whiskey From Sunken Cargo Ship Is Up For Auction

When a cargo ship sunk off the cost of Scotland almost 80 years ago, it was carrying 28,000 cases of whiskey. The auction company says the whiskey is not safe to drink.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. When a cargo ship called the SS Politician sunk off the coast of Scotland almost 80 years ago, it was carrying an especially spirited load - 28,000 cases of whisky. The story of the shipwreck became so famous it even inspired a novel called "Whisky Galore." Now one of the bottles is up for auction. The auction company specifically says it is not safe to drink. But it could be a neat addition to someone's top shelf. It's MORNING EDITION.

