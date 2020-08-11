GOP Strategist Takes On Trump & His Party: 'It Was All A Lie' : Fresh Air Veteran Republican strategist Stuart Stevens says the party's support for Trump reflects the abandonment of principles it long claimed to embrace, such as fiscal restraint, personal responsibility and family values. Stevens has helped get scores of Republicans elected, including George W. Bush and Bob Dole. His new book about how Trumpism has hijacked the party is, 'It Was All A Lie.'



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' a CBS All Access cartoon.