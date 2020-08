How Students With Disabilities Would Go Back To School As schools plan ways to reopen, parents of students with disabilities have an extra layer of concern. Some therapies can't be replicated at home, but going to school might not be the safest option.

How Students With Disabilities Would Go Back To School Education How Students With Disabilities Would Go Back To School How Students With Disabilities Would Go Back To School Audio will be available later today. As schools plan ways to reopen, parents of students with disabilities have an extra layer of concern. Some therapies can't be replicated at home, but going to school might not be the safest option. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor