Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon Supporter, Wins Primary In Georgia A supporter of the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory has won the Republican primary for a Georgia congressional seat and is all but certain to win in November.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon Supporter, Wins Primary In Georgia Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon Supporter, Wins Primary In Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon Supporter, Wins Primary In Georgia Audio will be available later today. A supporter of the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory has won the Republican primary for a Georgia congressional seat and is all but certain to win in November. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor