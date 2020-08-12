Dwayne Johnson Can't Convince His Daughter He Starred In 'Moana'

Dwayne Johnson's character in the Disney film Moana is beloved by kids everywhere. However, his daughter refuses to believe that her dad lent the character his voice.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Dwayne Johnson starred in the Disney movie "Moana." He's the demigod Maui.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MOANA")

DWAYNE JOHNSON: (As Maui, singing) Kid, honestly, I could go on and on. I could explain every natural phenomenon.

INSKEEP: But to his 2-year-old, he's just Dad. In a video, father and daughter sing along to the movie, but she refuses to believe it's his voice on screen.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

JOHNSON: Tia...

TIA: Yeah?

JOHNSON: ...Is Daddy Maui?

TIA: No.

JOHNSON: (Laughter).

INSKEEP: He says they sang the song, give or take, about 900 times. It's MORNING EDITION.

