#2033: A Big, Beautiful, Piece of Junk
This week on The Best of Car Talk, should Jason dump his beloved Camaro? It needs a new engine and completed its mission to help him find a girlfriend. Elsewhere, Shelly has the happiest dog in the world as her Explorer is spewing dog food from the vents; Oscar needs to decide whether to fix his wife's brakes or buy more life insurance for her; and should Barbara attempt her 6-month road trip in a VW Camper Van if she expects it to last more than 6 days? Also, from the land of Wacko theories, Teresa's husband thinks he has a better to chance to survive a collision if he's not wearing a seat belt; and our on-call chemist Jim Davis weighs in on Ray's hungry water theory. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.