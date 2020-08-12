The Rise Of Pandemic Pods

When it comes to education, there are no easy choices for parents this fall. Do you send your kids to school in the middle of a pandemic and hope they don't get sick? Do you continue distance learning and risk your children falling behind in their education and social interaction?

There's a growing wave of parents that are building their own learning cooperatives. A handful of families pool their resources to form a "pandemic pod" led by a parent, a tutor or even a private teacher.

These pods are popping up across America as the pandemic drags into another school year.

In this episode, we consider pod-based education. Do they help some kids excel while leaving others behind? Or is this something that all families and school districts should be doing?

Joining us for the third installment of our "Homeworked" series is Lian Chang, founder of the Facebook group Pandemic Pods, Anya Kamenetz, education reporter for NPR, Nikolai Pizarro, founder of the BIPOC-led pandemic pods and micro-schools Facebook group and Christina Torango, math teacher in the Houston Independent School District.

