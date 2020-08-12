How MLK & Malcolm X Influenced Each Other : Fresh Air Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X are frequently seen as opposing forces in the struggle for civil rights, but Black Power scholar Dr. Peniel Joseph says the truth is more nuanced. His new book, 'The Sword and the Shield,' braids together the lives of the two civil rights revolutionaries.



Also, film critic Justin Chang reviews the documentary 'Boys State,' about a week-long mock political campaign for teen boys.