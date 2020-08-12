Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Brian Chesky of Airbnb : How I Built This with Guy Raz In the early stages of the lockdown, Airbnb was in a freefall: it lost 80 percent of its business and laid off a quarter of its staff. But CEO Brian Chesky tells Guy that as people start to travel again—in cars, and closer to home—the company is beginning to recover. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
NPR logo

How I Built Resilience: Brian Chesky of Airbnb

Listen · 24:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/901768355/901777050" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built Resilience: Brian Chesky of Airbnb

How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built Resilience: Brian Chesky of Airbnb

How I Built Resilience: Brian Chesky of Airbnb

Listen · 24:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/901768355/901777050" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

In the early stages of the lockdown, Airbnb was in a freefall: it lost 80 percent of its business and laid off a quarter of its staff.

But CEO Brian Chesky tells Guy that as people start to travel again—in cars, and closer to home—the company is beginning to recover.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.