How I Built Resilience: Brian Chesky of Airbnb

In the early stages of the lockdown, Airbnb was in a freefall: it lost 80 percent of its business and laid off a quarter of its staff.

But CEO Brian Chesky tells Guy that as people start to travel again—in cars, and closer to home—the company is beginning to recover.

