How Census Undercount Can Negatively Affect Communities Across The U.S. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jeri Green, 2020 census senior adviser to the National Urban League, about how a census undercount this year could negatively affect communities across the country.

How Census Undercount Can Negatively Affect Communities Across The U.S. National How Census Undercount Can Negatively Affect Communities Across The U.S. How Census Undercount Can Negatively Affect Communities Across The U.S. Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jeri Green, 2020 census senior adviser to the National Urban League, about how a census undercount this year could negatively affect communities across the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor