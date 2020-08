Rural Missouri Communities Struggle To Fight The Coronavirus Rural Missouri counties are becoming coronavirus hot spots, with some slow to embrace safety protocols. Testing problems and funding delays only worsen the situation.

Rural Missouri Communities Struggle To Fight The Coronavirus National Rural Missouri Communities Struggle To Fight The Coronavirus Rural Missouri Communities Struggle To Fight The Coronavirus Audio will be available later today. Rural Missouri counties are becoming coronavirus hot spots, with some slow to embrace safety protocols. Testing problems and funding delays only worsen the situation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor