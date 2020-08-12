All About That Base: Trump And Biden Voters In 2020

Enlarge this image toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

We're in the homestretch of the 2020 presidential election campaign. Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Democrats have their national convention this week, Republicans next week, and each party's candidate is hoping to energize their voter base. Sam talks to The Atlantic's McKay Coppins about President Donald Trump's base and how his campaign's digital efforts have evolved since 2016. Then NPR political correspondent Asma Khalid turns the focus to Biden's eclectic coalition of voters—who include not only a growing number of Black and brown voters, but also white, college-educated suburban voters—and who have one goal in common: to defeat Trump in November.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.