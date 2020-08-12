Accessibility links
Billy Porter on 'Pose', Fashion and 'Kinky Boots' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Billy Porter is a force to be reckoned with. A Tony Award-winning Broadway performer. A fashion icon with unforgettable red carpet looks. An Emmy Award-winning actor (with another nomination under his belt this year). Currently, Porter stars in the acclaimed FX show Pose, all about New York's underground ball culture in the 80s and 90s. It's also takes place during the height of the HIV-AIDS crisis.

Sam talks to Porter about the parallels between that crisis and the one we're living in today, about growing up in the church, and why — despite everything that's happened this year — love will always win.
'Pose' Star Billy Porter: 'Love Always Wins'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Billy Porter currently stars in FX's Pose as Pray Tell, a ballroom emcee turned AIDS activist in 1980s and early 90s New York. Shavonne Wong hide caption

Billy Porter currently stars in FX's Pose as Pray Tell, a ballroom emcee turned AIDS activist in 1980s and early 90s New York.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West and edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.