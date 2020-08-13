Woman Receives New ID With Photo Of Empty Chair

When Jane Dodd renewed her driver's license, she didn't have high hopes for her ID photo. However, when she received her new license, she saw she wasn't in the photo at all.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Driver's license pictures rarely turn out well, but most of the time, you're at least in the picture. Jane (ph) Dodd of Tennessee was not. She told WKRN she was surprised when her new ID came in the mail and the photo was of an empty chair, apparently mistakenly used. On the upside, her picture shows not a hair out of place, and she has no goofy smile. The downside - her boss pointed at a chair and said, hey, I thought that was you. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.