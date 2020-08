California Teaming Up With Native American Tribes To Prevent Wildfires For more than a century, California's Native American tribes were largely banned from doing traditional burning of the landscape. Now, they're restoring that practice to help prevent fires.

California Teaming Up With Native American Tribes To Prevent Wildfires Environment California Teaming Up With Native American Tribes To Prevent Wildfires California Teaming Up With Native American Tribes To Prevent Wildfires Audio will be available later today. For more than a century, California's Native American tribes were largely banned from doing traditional burning of the landscape. Now, they're restoring that practice to help prevent fires. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor