'Watchmen' Writer Cord Jefferson Listen · 48:07 48:07 'Watchmen' Writer Cord Jefferson 48:07 Fresh Air 'Watchmen' Writer Cord Jefferson 'Watchmen' Writer Cord Jefferson Listen · 48:07 48:07 The HBO series 'Watchmen' uses sci-fi and action heroes to examine American racism. Cord Jefferson wrote the episode of the series in which the main character narrowly survives the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, when white supremacists destroyed a prosperous Black community. In addition to writing for 'Succession,' 'The Good Place' and 'The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,' Jefferson has also written personal essays about his mother's cancer diagnosis, donating a kidney to his father, and being biracial.



We remember our longtime language commentator Geoff Nunberg. He died this week at age 75 after a long illness.