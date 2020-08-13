The Rights And Resources For Students With Special Needs

Enlarge this image toggle caption Andy Lyons/Andy Lyons/Getty Images Andy Lyons/Andy Lyons/Getty Images

As schools reopen, either virtually or in-person, many families with children identified as needing special education services are feeling lost.

Some parents say their children with special needs are falling behind as a result of distance learning. More, they say they're struggling to get access to necessary resources.

During our series about K-12 education during the COVID-19 pandemic, we've talked about how schools are reopening, how grades are changing and how some parents are using "pods" to homeschool their kids.

And in this episode, we're talking about how students with special needs are faring with remote instruction.

Melody Musgrove, co-director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of Mississippi, John Eisenberg, executive director of the National Association of State Directors of Special Education joined us.

We also spoke to parent Jennifer Chavez Buey. She's a health and wellness consultant for Alameda County in California and the mother of two children.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.