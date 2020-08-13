Accessibility links
The News Roundup For August 14, 2020 : 1A The Biden ticket is announced with celebration—and criticism. The USPS is under fire as election day approaches. Russia claims to have a COVID-19 vaccine, and Israel reaches an "historic" peace deal with the UAE.

The News Roundup For August 14, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during an event at the Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware. Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

After a months-long search, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has announced his running mate. Sen. Kamala Harris is the first Black and South Asian-American woman to run on a major party's presidential ticket. Americans are now weighing the strength of that ticket—less than three months out from election day.

The president says he's against more funding for the Postal Service over mail-in voting—and then says he isn't.

And, a freak storm devastates Iowa's corn crop, and college football this fall shines a light on a sport divided.

Meanwhile, it's been a busy week of news around the world. Russia has made some bold claims about a new COVID-19 vaccine.

The word "historic" has been rolled out to describe a new peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

And New Zealand—lauded for being largely coronavirus-free—has extended the lockdown of its largest city for at least 12 days.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor for Politico; Fernando Pizarro, Washington-based political correspondent and journalism professor at American University; and Rafael Bernal, reporter for The Hill.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for The Economist; Jennifer Williams, senior foreign editor for Vox; and Courtney Kube, national security and military reporter for NBC News.

