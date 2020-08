How Enslavers' And Slaves' Descendants Became Friends NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Debra Bruno and Eleanor Mire about how their researches into their ancestors — enslavers and slaves accordingly — has led to their friendship.

How Enslavers' And Slaves' Descendants Became Friends National How Enslavers' And Slaves' Descendants Became Friends How Enslavers' And Slaves' Descendants Became Friends Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Debra Bruno and Eleanor Mire about how their researches into their ancestors — enslavers and slaves accordingly — has led to their friendship. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor