Inventor Of The Pixel Russell Kirsch Dies At 91 Russell Kirsch was one of the scientists who built the U.S. government's first computer and laid the groundwork for digital photography. He died Tuesday at 91.

Inventor Of The Pixel Russell Kirsch Dies At 91 Obituaries Inventor Of The Pixel Russell Kirsch Dies At 91 Inventor Of The Pixel Russell Kirsch Dies At 91 Audio will be available later today. Russell Kirsch was one of the scientists who built the U.S. government's first computer and laid the groundwork for digital photography. He died Tuesday at 91. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor