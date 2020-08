Under Prosecution For Spreading The Coronavirus Some religious gatherings worldwide have turned into coronavirus-spreading events. India is allegedly prosecuting members of an Islamic group, including some Americans, for spreading the virus.

Under Prosecution For Spreading The Coronavirus