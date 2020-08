Trump's Comments On USPS Funding Has Voters Worried In an interview with Fox Business News, Trump said that he was in favor of withholding funding to the postal service to hamper state efforts to expand mail voting. He later walked back on his stance.

Trump's Comments On USPS Funding Has Voters Worried

In an interview with Fox Business News, Trump said that he was in favor of withholding funding to the postal service to hamper state efforts to expand mail voting. He later walked back on his stance.