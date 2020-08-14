Best Of: 'The Old Guard' Dir. / How MLK & Malcolm X Influenced Each Other : Fresh Air "Female characters are not [usually] the center of the story," filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood says. Her new movie, 'The Old Guard,' follows a diverse group of world-weary warriors who've been alive for centuries. Prince-Bythewood makes history as the first Black woman to direct a film adaptation of a comic book.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews the documentary 'Boys State,' about a week-long mock political campaign for teen boys.



Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X are frequently seen as opposing forces in the struggle for civil rights, but Black Power scholar Dr. Peniel Joseph says the truth is more nuanced. His new book, 'The Sword and the Shield,' braids together the lives of the two civil rights revolutionaries.