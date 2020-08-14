How I Built Resilience: Samantha Bee of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Samantha Bee, the host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, has been filming her show from her backyard in upstate New York since March.

While Samantha remains unsure about returning to the studio, she's optimistic that her team will continue producing a broadcast-quality show remotely.

