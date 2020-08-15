Fresh Air Weekend: Gina Prince-Bythewood; How MLK And Malcolm X Influenced Each Other

'Everybody Deserves To Be Seen As A Hero,' Says 'Old Guard' Director: "Female characters are not [usually] the center of the story," filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood says. Her new movie follows a diverse group of world-weary warriors who've been alive for centuries.

'Boys State' Helps Teens Learn How Politics Work — Perhaps A Little Too Well: A new documentary follows 2018's Texas Boys State, a week-long summer experiment in which teens form their own representative democracy. The mock election highlights flaws of the real-life system.

Black Power Scholar Illustrates How MLK And Malcolm X Influenced Each Other: Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X are frequently seen as opposing forces in the struggle for civil rights but Peniel Joseph, author of The Sword and the Shield, says the truth is more nuanced.

