Wash Your Hands With Bill

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

But don't think we spent the pandemic just talking about ducks getting down. No, we did what we could to help. It's hard to know, for example, how many lives Bill might have saved with this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

BILL KURTIS: And a one, and a two, and a three. (Singing) Take me out to the ballgame. Take me right to the sink.

NEGIN FARSAD: (Laughter).

KURTIS: (Singing) Buy me some antibacterial gel. I'll follow that up with a squirt of Purell. Then it's root, root, root with my mask on. Please don't sit next to me.

PETER SAGAL, BILL KURTIS AND PANELISTS: (Singing) For it's one, two, three, the four, five, six feet away at the new ballgame.

SAGAL: Yay.

FARSAD: I think that was horrible.

SAGAL: Brings you right back to Fenway.

ADAM FELBER: Play nothing.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: When we come back, Mo Rocca as you've never seen him on our show before. Well, you still won't be able to see him, but take our word for it. That's in a minute on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

