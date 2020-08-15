Mo Rocca After Dark

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. And here is your host, trying to get a tan from the heat lamp in his bathroom, Peter Sagal.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. So we're kicking back this week and resting on our laurels, which, by the way, you should not literally do.

KURTIS: Itchy, itchy laurels.

SAGAL: So we were doing our show via Zoom as per normal these days. But right at the beginning, Mo Rocca had an announcement to make.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

MO ROCCA: Well, Peter, before I answer, can I share some personal news with everyone?

SAGAL: You may, Mo.

ROCCA: Earlier today, I had an endoscopy and an colonoscopy. It's what's known in TV as a two-camera shoot.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: And that's why I sound a little groggy - because of the camera they put down my throat.

SAGAL: Yeah.

ROCCA: But as for the prep, I just feel like I could fly. Like, I feel so - I feel like Nureyev. Like, I feel like I could just, like, just leap across Sixth Avenue.

SAGAL: But you're doing the show today, then, Mo, still on colonoscopy drugs...

ROCCA: Right.

SAGAL: ...Which is interesting.

ROCCA: Yeah. No, I know it's interesting. It's - yeah, it could be part of a question based on some sort of research later on in a few weeks. Researchers show that...

(LAUGHTER)

FAITH SALIE: Wait, Mo, your voice does sound a little scratched. You have like a little Dr. Fauci kind of scratch in your voice today.

ROCCA: Oh, good. I like that. that. Good. OK. I've got some Fauci going on, yeah.

SAGAL: All right, are you ready to answer a question now, Mo? I appreciate the warning that you've been...

ROCCA: Oh, sure. I just - I thought this would be a special Wait Wait moment.

SAGAL: Later on in the show, we were talking to special guest Don Cheadle, who had joined us on Zoom. So each of us could see everybody else as we broadcasted from our individual homes. Don was focused on his Not My Job quiz, but I was having a hard time paying attention.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

DON CHEADLE: I going to go with B again, cut the plastic and run.

SAGAL: You're right. That's exactly what he was advised to do because, apparently, you just didn't want to be between anybody and their TV.

CHEADLE: That's smart. That's - I think so.

SAGAL: Do you have - I'm sorry. I'm quite distracted because Mo has taken off his shirt.

CHEADLE: He took it off about 10 minutes ago, and it was wild.

SAGAL: I was focusing on you, like a good host should.

CHEADLE: I'm seeing his head, but now he put his shoulders into it.

ROCCA: Should I save this for pledge week?

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: It's really hot in this room.

CHEADLE: I'm burning up, too, but I'm not disrobing.

(LAUGHTER)

CHEADLE: People in closets, and they're not taking their shirts off.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: It's just so warm in here.

SAGAL: Oh, my God.

SALIE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: We have all been locked inside too long, I think.

SALIE: Oh, my God.

SAGAL: But shirt or no shirt, the show must go on. And so we did.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

SAGAL: Mo, summer is here, and a new study says that all that sunshine and warm weather does what to you?

ROCCA: All that sunshine and warm weather. What does it do to you? It makes you sad because you can't really enjoy it.

SAGAL: (Laughter) Sorry.

SALIE: Mo, are we having a sexy date with you?

SAGAL: (Laughter) Now you've turned off the lights.

ROCCA: You know, the lamp is hot.

SAGAL: So you're naked, and it's dark in there, and you're peering into the camera.

ROCCA: Does this look a little "Blair Witch?"

SAGAL: Now we heroically made it to the end of the show, our Lightning Fill In The Blank game. And Mo was - well, if not ready, well warmed up.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, the DNC announced they would hold a mostly virtual blank in August.

ROCCA: Convention.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, officials in Austin blamed...

SALIE: (Laughter).

ROCCA: I'm sorry. What? Peter, ask the questions. Don't get distracted.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Don't take a screenshot of that.

SAGAL: Too late (laughter).

SALIE: Oh, my God. Now I need to take off my shirt 'cause I'm hot.

SAGAL: Don't you start, Faith.

ROCCA: Peter was so distracted.

SAGAL: Bill gets into it. You just don't want to go there.

SALIE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Where was I?

SALIE: Oh, my God, Mo. Oh.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOT IN HERE")

NELLY: (Singing) Oh, with a little bit of uh uh and a little bit of uh uh.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.