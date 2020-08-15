Unnecessary PSAs

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. And here is your host, who pretends to travel the world by looking at old National Geographics really, really close up, Peter Sagal.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. Well, it's our week off, and we are enjoying some me time because you know what? Me deserve it.

KURTIS: Especially when the me is me.

SAGAL: Exactly right. Now, Bill has been a mainstay during the pandemic, especially when it comes to making sure you know things you already know.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

KURTIS: When leaving the home, wear pants. They're a mask for your legs.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: Remember to bring a form of payment with you to the grocery store. Those things are not yours yet. When seeing an adorable baby, it's important to say hoochie hoochie goo (ph) and not, why is that person so, so small? Remember, babies are brand-new people, not tiny adults. It's exciting...

FAITH SALIE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...To be with other people again. But remember, the toll booth guy does not want to spoon. One more - just to be safe, do not go swimming in Pennsylvania.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill. And remember, everybody - when encountering something unusual, when in doubt, don't lick it.

MO ROCCA: Wait. Can I just say about the toll booth operator, I thought the words easy pass meant he does want to spoon.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.