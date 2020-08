COVID-19 Pandemic Deals Blow To French Winemakers Wine producers in France say there's been an alarming drop in consumption during the pandemic and some wines produced this year might end up distilled into raw alcohol for hand sanitizer.

COVID-19 Pandemic Deals Blow To French Winemakers

Wine producers in France say there's been an alarming drop in consumption during the pandemic and some wines produced this year might end up distilled into raw alcohol for hand sanitizer.