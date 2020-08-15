Accessibility links
Robert Trump, President's Brother, Dies The White House said President Trump's brother died on Saturday.
NPR logo Robert Trump, President's Brother, Dies

Politics

Robert Trump, President's Brother, Dies

Enlarge this image

Republican president-elect Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert Trump after delivering his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2016, in New York City. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican president-elect Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert Trump after delivering his acceptance speech at the New York Hilton Midtown in the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2016, in New York City.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House said President Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," President Trump said in a statement. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

President Trump visited his brother in a hospital in New York on Friday. During a news briefing Friday, the president said his brother was "having a hard time" but did not provide details on his condition.

This story will be updated.