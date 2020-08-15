Robert Trump, President's Brother, Dies

The White House said President Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," President Trump said in a statement. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

President Trump visited his brother in a hospital in New York on Friday. During a news briefing Friday, the president said his brother was "having a hard time" but did not provide details on his condition.

