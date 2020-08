Lawmakers Called Back To Washington To Block Postal Service Changes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is summoning lawmakers back to Washington to vote on legislation to stop changes in operations by the U.S. Postal Service. Mail slowdowns have concerned many Americans.

Lawmakers Called Back To Washington To Block Postal Service Changes Politics Lawmakers Called Back To Washington To Block Postal Service Changes Lawmakers Called Back To Washington To Block Postal Service Changes Audio will be available later today. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is summoning lawmakers back to Washington to vote on legislation to stop changes in operations by the U.S. Postal Service. Mail slowdowns have concerned many Americans. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor