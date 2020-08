States May Sue Trump Administration Over Mail Cutbacks, Funding Lapses NPR's Noel King talks to Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro about how some state officials could sue the Trump administration to block reduced mail service ahead of the election.

NPR's Noel King talks to Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro about how some state officials could sue the Trump administration to block reduced mail service ahead of the election.