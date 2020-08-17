#2034: Con the Mechanic : The Best of Car Talk This week on The Best of Car Talk, Nancy doesn't fully trust her mechanic so she's throwing around car jargon to bluff him into thinking she knows more than she does. But, her vocabulary has run dry. Will the official Click and Clack Thesaurus come to her rescue? Elsewhere, Greg's truck's wiring has become lunch for critters and the only way to save it may require giving up his beloved garage wood shop. Also, Kara's white-water rafting company may have to do the unthinkable and switch to automatic transmissions for their trucks; and on Stump the Chumps, we find out if Tom and Ray knocked their heads together well enough to diagnose Debra's truck's knocking sound. All this and more this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2034: Con the Mechanic Listen · 54:32 54:32 #2034: Con the Mechanic 54:32 The Best of Car Talk #2034: Con the Mechanic #2034: Con the Mechanic Listen · 54:32 54:32 This week on The Best of Car Talk, Nancy doesn't fully trust her mechanic so she's throwing around car jargon to bluff him into thinking she knows more than she does. But, her vocabulary has run dry. Will the official Click and Clack Thesaurus come to her rescue? Elsewhere, Greg's truck's wiring has become lunch for critters and the only way to save it may require giving up his beloved garage wood shop. Also, Kara's white-water rafting company may have to do the unthinkable and switch to automatic transmissions for their trucks; and on Stump the Chumps, we find out if Tom and Ray knocked their heads together well enough to diagnose Debra's truck's knocking sound. All this and more this week on The Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor