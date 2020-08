Workers Boo Belarus President During His Visit To A Tractor Plant Workers heckled President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus during his visit to a tractor plant Monday. Thousands of other workers are on strike, demanding a change of government after recent elections.

Workers heckled President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus during his visit to a tractor plant Monday. Thousands of other workers are on strike, demanding a change of government after recent elections.