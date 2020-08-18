Buscabulla: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

It is beyond appropriate to have the two members of Buscabulla sitting inside their car at the beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico performing their Tiny Desk (home) concert. It's as if the bubble of being inside the car will protect them from any chances of encountering the virus on the beach. But it's also a reflection of how the band's atmospheric sonic textures get inside your head when we listen with headphones. Buscabulla set up shop in New York years ago, but returned to their home to help support the island's redevelopment — thus their entry from the beach.

Lead vocalist Raquel Berrios's voice is sultry and tinted with reverb, while her creative partner in the band, bassist Luis del Valle, has created a studio within the car that perfectly reflects the band's sound. Band members LD Valentín (keyboards) and JD Matías (timbales) make remote appearances in the lower corners of the screen.

SET LIST

"Mio"

"Nydia"

"Club Tú y Yo"

MUSICIANS

Raquel Berrios: vocals; Luis Del Valle: bass, keys; LD Valentín: keys; JD Matías: timbales

CREDITS

Video by: Luis Del Valle; Audio by: Luis Del Valle; Producer: Bob Boilen; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Maia Stern; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann