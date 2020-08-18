Writer Carl Hiaasen's Satirical Take On Florida Life : Fresh Air 'Miami Herald' columnist and author Carl Hiaasen's new novel, 'Squeeze Me,' is a hilarious mystery set in Palm Beach, featuring wealthy widows, the president and first lady, a scrappy wildlife removal specialist, and some gigantic Burmese pythons. We'll also talk about politics, and battles over voting in Florida that are setting the stage for a dramatic election in November.



Also John Powers reviews the documentary 'Coup 53,' about the US-supported coup which overthrew an elected government in Iran.