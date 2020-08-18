Accessibility links
Writer Carl Hiaasen's Satirical Take On Florida Life : Fresh Air 'Miami Herald' columnist and author Carl Hiaasen's new novel, 'Squeeze Me,' is a hilarious mystery set in Palm Beach, featuring wealthy widows, the president and first lady, a scrappy wildlife removal specialist, and some gigantic Burmese pythons. We'll also talk about politics, and battles over voting in Florida that are setting the stage for a dramatic election in November.

Also John Powers reviews the documentary 'Coup 53,' about the US-supported coup which overthrew an elected government in Iran.
NPR logo

Writer Carl Hiaasen's Satirical Take On Florida Life

Listen · 48:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/903541109/903576624" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Writer Carl Hiaasen's Satirical Take On Florida Life

Fresh Air

Writer Carl Hiaasen's Satirical Take On Florida Life

Writer Carl Hiaasen's Satirical Take On Florida Life

Listen · 48:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/903541109/903576624" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

'Miami Herald' columnist and author Carl Hiaasen's new novel, 'Squeeze Me,' is a hilarious mystery set in Palm Beach, featuring wealthy widows, the president and first lady, a scrappy wildlife removal specialist, and some gigantic Burmese pythons. We'll also talk about politics, and battles over voting in Florida that are setting the stage for a dramatic election in November.

Also John Powers reviews the documentary 'Coup 53,' about the US-supported coup which overthrew an elected government in Iran.