The Thistle & Shamrock: Now On ThistleRadio

toggle caption Michael Weinthrob/Courtesy of the artist

Celtic music is ever-evolving, and Fiona Ritchie's music library is ever-growing. With new tracks being added to the award-winning ThistleRadio music channel, it's time to hear what's coming on stream. Delve into it all as Fiona Ritchie curates another hour of musical surprises.