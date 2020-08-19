City Scenes: The Best Of Fort Collins's Drive-In Concerts

When the pandemic forced the Fort Collins Musicians Association to cancel FoCoMX, their signature Colorado music showcase, the organization looked for a creative way for local musicians to still perform for live audiences when local venues were forced to close. The result was Drive & Jive, a live concert series to help fans get through COVID-19.

Socially distanced and family friendly, Drive & Jive happens every Tuesday through the summer at the historic Holiday Twin Drive-In in Fort Collins. Cars are parked 10 feet apart and lawn chairs are permitted in front of vehicles so family and friends can safely gather. Bands perform from the main stage and are projected to the big screen and broadcast on FM so fans can enjoy the music safely from their vehicle. Here are a few highlights.

Cary Morin, "Jug in the Water"

Cary Morin is one of Colorado's greatest treasures and has been described as "one of the best pickers on the scene today." His music is characterized as Native Americana with healthy doses of blues, bluegrass, jazz, reggae and folk. Colorado Sound listeners voted him their #4 all-time favorite Colorado artist in a recent poll. His just-released album Dockside Saints will show the rest of the country what Colorado already knows.

Boss Eagle, "I Would Never"

The Colorado Sound discovered Boss Eagle at an event encouraging 2019 Tiny Desk Contest entries. His 2017 debut, The Firebird Album, landed him on the Billboard charts, with a style combining old-school hip-hop with a strong nod to Motown. Boss Eagle is quick to say he is a dreamer and a doer. His new CD is scheduled for release later this year.

The Velveteers, "Tale of the Bad Seed"

Led by guitarist Demi Demitro and her older brother John on drums, the band started as a duo but since adding a second drummer (Adrian Pottersmith) they've become one of Colorado's top live acts. The Velveteers will remind you of AC/DC, The Stooges, Led Zeppelin and everything that is good about rock and roll.

Gasoline Lollipops "All the Misery Money Can Buy"

The Gasoline Lollipops combines, rock, soul, folk and country to create a one-of-a-kind sonic experience. The band has picked up multiple awards from local media as Colorado's best band, along with making the top 10 of both the Spotify and Pandora charts since forming in 2012. Their new album, All the Misery Money Can Buy, has the band hitting their stride, poised to take their music to a higher level.