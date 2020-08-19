Girl Scouts Announce A New Cookie For Their 2021 Lineup

The new French-toast inspired cookie is called Toast-Yay! The Girl Scouts say they will begin selling cookies in January — online and through virtual cookie booths.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Get ready Girl Scout cookie lovers - there is a new flavor entering the ring. It is called Toast-Yay. You have to say it like that because there's an exclamation point right there at the end. The new cookie is going to taste like French toast, and it is shaped like French toast - a very small piece of toast topped with icing. The Girl Scouts of America announced they will begin selling these cookies in January 2021 online and through virtual cookie booths. It's MORNING EDITION.

