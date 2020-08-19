Voters Respond To The Democrats' Virtual Convention

Voters across the country tell us whether they liked what they saw on Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

So we've been asking voters what they think about the Democratic Party conventions so far. Andrea Jackson of Pittsburgh plans to vote for Joe Biden. She connected to the speech by Ady Barkan, who was diagnosed with ALS and has become an advocate for "Medicare for All."

ADY BARKAN: I just sat here and cried watching his determination to be able to make a better place for his children. It was just amazing. I'm tearing up just thinking about it right now. And if somebody finds himself in that position, they should not have to lose their home or their life savings.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Les Rodriguez (ph) of Jacksonville, Fla., is 56. And the issue that matters most to him is immigration reform.

LES RODRIGUEZ: One speaker after another had something to say that resonated with me. Senator Schumer talked about immigration. Jimmy Carter talked about ensuring that we had integrity and dignity in the White House. Tom Perez talked about the fact that we too can be part of the American story.

GREENE: And Chad Chavez (ph) is a solid Democratic voter from Sheboygan, Wis.

CHAD CHAVEZ: I'm glad they brought up John McCain in the archives and had Colin Powell there for his national security staff, which I agree with them on. Joe Biden said, oh, she seems like an impressive, hardworking person. And, you know, listening to him tell the whole story about how they got together and all that, makes you feel like you almost know the people.

INSKEEP: So those are some of the voters watching.

