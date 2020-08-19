The Latest Updates On The Changes At The U.S. Postal Service

Enlarge this image toggle caption ROBYN BECK/ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images ROBYN BECK/ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

A dramatic reversal by the head of the U.S. Postal Service has some folks breathing a sigh of relief. But it's left others scratching their heads.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been facing intense backlash by Democrats and some Republicans over cost-cutting moves like removing mailboxes and reducing post office hours. The measures were criticized as an attempt to disenfranchise people wanting to vote safely during the pandemic.

But now, DeJoy says he's decided to wait to make the changes until after the election in November. Meanwhile, President Trump's repeated assaults on voting by mail remain front and center for voters.

Jessica Huseman, reporter for ProPublica and Richard R. John, professor of history and communications at Columbia Journalism School joined us to talk about the latest developments from the U.S. Postal Service.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.