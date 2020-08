Iowans Are Trying To Recover From Widespread Devastation From Derecho NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, about the state and federal response to a derecho that hit more than a week ago and brought widespread devastation.

Iowans Are Trying To Recover From Widespread Devastation From Derecho National Iowans Are Trying To Recover From Widespread Devastation From Derecho Iowans Are Trying To Recover From Widespread Devastation From Derecho Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, about the state and federal response to a derecho that hit more than a week ago and brought widespread devastation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor