How Offshore Wind Farms May Affect Fishing Industry The offshore wind industry is poised for massive growth. But the Trump administration has echoed concerns that turbines could hurt the fishing industry.

How Offshore Wind Farms May Affect Fishing Industry Energy How Offshore Wind Farms May Affect Fishing Industry How Offshore Wind Farms May Affect Fishing Industry Audio will be available later today. The offshore wind industry is poised for massive growth. But the Trump administration has echoed concerns that turbines could hurt the fishing industry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor