The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup)

As quarantine drags on, our streaming services have been working overtime. HBO and Showtime have replaced date nights and dinner parties. These days, pop culture has become a life raft to help keep us sane, and in many ways, connected.

But you also might feel as if you've reached the end of a bottomless Netflix. So, we wanted to help you find some joy in your next binge. That's why we're rolling out The Hit List—a monthly pop culture roundup that explores the latest in movies, music, TV and more.

This month, we'll try to focus on new releases from August and July—but really, all summer is up for grabs.

Here to grace our first installment is Brooke Obie, award-winning film critic and author; Linda Holmes, host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour; and Jason Lipshutz, senior director of music at Billboard.

