The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup) "Rockstar" by DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch has been #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for seven weeks. Meanwhile art from Beyonce, Michaela Cole, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, and more have all been swirling all around us during this pandemic summer.

We talk about it all on today's pop culture roundup!

Michaela Coel's "I Will Destroy You" has been described as "the most sublimely unsettling show of the year." Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo/Getty Images hide caption

Michaela Coel's "I Will Destroy You" has been described as "the most sublimely unsettling show of the year."

As quarantine drags on, our streaming services have been working overtime. HBO and Showtime have replaced date nights and dinner parties. These days, pop culture has become a life raft to help keep us sane, and in many ways, connected.

But you also might feel as if you've reached the end of a bottomless Netflix. So, we wanted to help you find some joy in your next binge. That's why we're rolling out The Hit List—a monthly pop culture roundup that explores the latest in movies, music, TV and more.

This month, we'll try to focus on new releases from August and July—but really, all summer is up for grabs.

Here to grace our first installment is Brooke Obie, award-winning film critic and author; Linda Holmes, host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour; and Jason Lipshutz, senior director of music at Billboard.

