What Does It Mean To Be Conservative? : 1A "The animating force between Republicans and Democrats isn't partisanship but negative partisanship," journalist McKay Coppins says.

We talked with two young conservatives and McKay Coppins about the state of the GOP.

What Does It Mean To Be Conservative?

1A

During the Republican National Convention, conservative thinkers are pondering how the president has changed the Republican party. NICHOLAS KAMM/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

During the Republican National Convention, conservative thinkers are pondering how the president has changed the Republican party.

The Republican National Convention kicks off today. The chosen theme? "Honoring the Great American Story."

Republican delegates are gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina. They're poised to renominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to represent their party in the November election.

But not every conservative voter supports President Trump. What does it mean to be a conservative in America today? What is the future of conservatism in this country?

Courtney Britt, graduate of the University of Richmond School of Law and south regional vice chairman of the College Republican National Committee, Kate Westa, a senior at the University of Michigan and McKay Coppins, staff writer at The Atlantic joined us to talk about it.

