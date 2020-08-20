What Does It Mean To Be Conservative?

The Republican National Convention kicks off today. The chosen theme? "Honoring the Great American Story."

Republican delegates are gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina. They're poised to renominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to represent their party in the November election.

But not every conservative voter supports President Trump. What does it mean to be a conservative in America today? What is the future of conservatism in this country?

Courtney Britt, graduate of the University of Richmond School of Law and south regional vice chairman of the College Republican National Committee, Kate Westa, a senior at the University of Michigan and McKay Coppins, staff writer at The Atlantic joined us to talk about it.

