The Search For Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women : 1A "We are constantly dismissed at every level of the justice system." Grace Bulltail told us about her family's search to find answers around the death of her niece, Kaysera Stops Pretty Places.

If you or someone you know needs help, StrongHearts Native Helpline is a domestic, dating and sexual violence helpline for American Indians and Alaska Natives, offering culturally-appropriate support and advocacy daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT. The helpline is anonymous and confidential. Call 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483).

You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Kaysera Stops Pretty Places went missing on August 24, 2019. Her family is asking for answers and justice from local law enforcement. Pipestem Law hide caption

Kaysera Stops Pretty Places went missing on August 24, 2019. Her family is asking for answers and justice from local law enforcement.

Native American women are much more likely to be the victims of violence than the general American population. It's grown into a crisis known as the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

In the fall of 2019, President Trump unveiled an executive order aimed at tackling the problem. Part of that order is the opening of cold case offices across the country that will focus on unsolved crimes involving Indigenous victims, particularly those of women and girls.

We started our conversation with the story of Kaysera Stops Pretty Places. She was found dead a year ago, not far from the Crow reservation in Montana where she grew up. We spoke with her aunt, Grace Bulltail, about Kaysera.

We also spoke with Annita Lucchesi, executive director of the Sovereign Bodies Institute, Margo Hill, director of the Eastern Washington University Tribal Planning Program and Tara Sweeney, assistant secretary of Indian Affairs.

